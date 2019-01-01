Where’s Maggi?

Maggi was looking for a book and found a little library. Can you name the place to find this one? (And would you like to know what to do when it’s your turn? Get to the little library soon before the two copies are gone!)

Where is it? Let Maggi know if you’ve seen it too.

Drop her a note with your answer to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The location will be revealed in Tuesday’s edition, and we’ll let you know who got it right.

Click on photo for a larger image