Stu News Laguna and KX 93.5 to host forum on Tuesday, limited tickets remain

Join Stu News Laguna and KX 93.5 for our first ever City Council Candidate Forum. Stu News Editor and Publisher Shaena Stabler, along with KX 93.5 Founder and Director Tyler Russell, will be moderating discussion amongst our candidates on issues of concern to residents. Forum questions will derive from Stu News readers and KX 93.5 listeners.

The forum is on Tuesday, Oct 2 at The Woman’s Club with a reception beginning at 5 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for $20 each at www.kx935.com/citycouncilforum. There will be food, tote bags, and clappers for attendees.

Ticket proceeds benefit nonprofit KX 93.5’s “Tune In, Drop Out, and Vote” voter turnout initiative.

“We are challenging the community to tally 12,000 votes this election,” says Stabler. “We can do it, Laguna!”

KX 93.5 and Stu News Laguna would like to thank its sponsors for the event: COX Communications, RWM Home Loans, CBE Solutions, Dave Csira, Julie Laughton, AG Vision, The Ballesteros Team, and Laguna Baguettes.

The forum will also be broadcast live on KX 93.5 (both on the radio and online) as well as on Facebook live (video).

To submit an idea for a question, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .