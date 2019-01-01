Safety Net Tour provides insights into five Laguna nonprofits that serve those in need of assistance

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Above all, Tuesday morning’s Safety Net Tour of nonprofits was a real eye-opener. And I suspect that was the intention of Barbara McMurray of McMurray Marketing, who organized the tour.

Laguna Food Pantry, Friendship Shelter, Seaside Legal Services, Susi Q Senior Center, and Laguna Beach Community Clinic opened their doors to visitors and provided tours and information on their organizations.

Individually, they supply a wide range of services such as food, temporary and long-term housing, legal and medical assistance, and care management for those 55 and over. As a whole, they are irreplaceable sources of aid for those needing a helping hand.

Sue Kempf and Sue Marie Connolly, both candidates for City Council, were spotted on the tour.

Laguna Food Pantry

I’m embarrassed to admit that I had never been to Laguna Food Pantry, but the joyful atmosphere is immediately apparent to anyone who enters. Executive Director Anne Belyea said, “Monday was an unusually busy day with 126 people coming through. Normally an average of 80 come through in a day.”

The hours of operation are from 8 - 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Their staff consists of one full-time and two part-time employees, 100 pantry volunteers and 30 volunteer drivers. To gather inventory, they collect food from eight grocery stores and purchase additional supplies from Second Harvest. The produce and food staples have a number limit, and food quantities are based on the number of family members. Shoppers can come in once a week. The Food Pantry also has single pre-made meals for those who don’t have access to refrigerators.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Shoppers can visit the Food Pantry once a week

When asked what she considers the Pantry’s biggest success, Belyea says, “The dedication, support, and commitment of the volunteers. A lot of the volunteers started as shoppers, and then want to give back. One volunteer has been here for 25 years, another works three part-time jobs and still finds the time to volunteer. Volunteer Marianna Hoff is here six days a week.”

Even the board members help out, on a rolling basis, as greeters.

Belyea adds, “It’s humbling to see how much the community gives back and supports us. It’s an honor and privilege to serve people in need, and it’s with joyful hearts that the volunteers give their time.”

Leslie Henderson, volunteer coordinator, says that if there is an overflow of food, they give it away.

The Food Pantry celebrates their 30-year anniversary in October.

Friendship Shelter

Next to the Pantry, Dawn Price, Executive Director of Friendship Shelter, greets visitors at the door. She tells me that they started out as an emergency shelter nine years ago, and then explains the check-in procedure.

“Clients come at 5 p.m. and sign up at the table at the gate to enter the lottery for the 45 bed spaces. Locals who have been designated by the City as homeless don’t have to participate in the lottery.”

The lottery is held after dinner (served at 6:30 p.m.) and Price says, “Those who we can’t accommodate with a bed leave shortly after, usually around 7 or 7:30.”

However, those who aren’t accommodated can use the showers and laundry facilities before they leave. Dinners are provided by volunteers, some of which have been doing so since the shelter opened.

In the morning, clients leave at 10 a.m. when the program closes.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Executive Director Dawn Price gives David Raber a tour of the facility

A volunteer doctor visits weekly, and there are vans available to take clients to the DMV or Social Security office. Storage facilities located out back store their belongings for convenience as they undertake housing and employment searches.

Friendship Shelter launched its first Permanent Supportive Housing Program (PSH) in 2014.

Price explains, “Our focus is housing. Each client works one-on-one with a staff member to determine the most appropriate housing solution. So far, we have placed 87 people in housing.”

Although housing is the ultimate goal, according to Price, their biggest challenge is lack of housing. Sometimes a client must wait a month for appropriate accommodations.

The self-guided tour continues…

Seaside Legal Services

Attorney Jane Fulton, Founder and Executive Director of Seaside Legal Services, explains their services, “This is a nonprofit formed in 2013, and we’ve been working full-time to serve the poor since then. We don’t take cases from other lawyers.”

They provide free legal help in civil cases for those who cannot afford representation and work with other attorneys to find solutions for clients. Those who prove economic hardship can access assistance for a variety of legal matters including divorce, child custody, bankruptcy, wills and trusts.

Fulton brings considerable experience to this endeavor, having practiced law for 52 years. She’s been in Laguna since 1979, first in criminal and family law, then family law, and five years ago, she started the nonprofit.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Jane Fulton, founder and director of Seaside Legal Services

Seaside Legal Services works closely with Susi Q Senior Center. Each month they offer a free legal clinic at the Center from which they take referrals for cash-strapped clients aged 55 and older.

Susi Q Community Center

Founded in 1975, Susi Q Senior Center is one of the first senior nonprofits in Orange County.

Beyond panels on subjects important to the senior population such as “Senior Fraud,” “Elder Abuse,” and “Medicare Navigation,” Susi Q has an excellent Care Management program.

They serve a compassionate supportive role to seniors, family member, and caregivers experiencing difficulty with life changes.

Martha Hernandez, Care Management director, explains, “We link seniors to resources, concerning medical needs, safety, health care, and mental health. We lead people to city, state, and federal services. We also try to be innovative with mental health issues. We are the only senior facility that has face to face mental health care, as well as providing good consistent care.“

Through their “Feeling the Blues” program, they offer one-on-one sessions with a mental health care professional and a variety of support groups such as Grief and Loss” and groups for chronic illness.

One of their programs, Lifelong Laguna, provides in home help.

Conducted in one’s home by Laguna Beach Seniors professional staff, this comprehensive home safety program gives residents a customized report full of suggestions for age-friendly modifications. The assessment helps seniors plan for bigger changes to make their homes easier to navigate when faced with the challenges that can come with time.

Laguna Community Clinic

Laguna Community Clinic is located just down the street from Susi Q.

As I’m introduced to the staff by CEO Jorge Rubal, MD, it’s obvious that it’s a great place to work and once there, no one wants to leave. In most cases, the number of years staffers have been there ranges in the double digits, and no doubt provide a consistency appreciated by patients. Last year, they saw 12,000 patients.

Founded in 1970, a group of concerned physicians and community leaders established a free clinic to meet the needs of low-income and medically uninsured people of South Orange County.

However, they do provide services to those with HMO, PPO, Medicare and Medical.

In 1985, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic became a licensed community clinic. The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is a nonprofit, primary care health facility that provides family-centered medical care, offering non-emergency, curative and preventive care as well as educational services.

Dr. Rubal describes their Teen Clinic, “We hold it on Friday afternoon to discuss topics such as HIV and contraceptives. We want them to make informed decisions.”

They have their own lab on site, and the Assistance League donated an ultrasound machine.

Dr. Rubal explains that the clinic is in the process of making a major change. “We’ve applied for an FQHC. It’s been two years in the process and another six months to go, and it’s been a long road. We should know in early July if we get the Federal funding, which will mean we will be financially sustained.”

As per www.hrsa.gov, Federally Qualified Health Centers are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. They must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.

When asked what he considers the clinic’s biggest success, Dr. Rubal says, “Staying true to our mission, which is to provide excellent medical care regardless of the patient’s inability to pay.”

The tour comes to an end

Five nonprofits, five different ways in which to assist those in need of help. Safety Net is an apt title for this tour, as it is apparent after visiting these organizations, that without them, many would be in jeopardy.

For more on Laguna Food Pantry, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

For more on Friendship Shelter, go to www.friendshipshelter.org.

For more on Seaside Legal Services, go to www.seasidelegalservices.org.

For more on Susi Q, go to www.thesusiq.org.

For more on LB Community Clinic, go to www.lbclinic.org.