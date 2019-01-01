Proclamation and Come to the Table event launch Laguna Food Pantry’s 25th anniversary year

Dozens of supporters ate, drank, and lingered in the garden in support of Laguna Food Pantry’s Come to the Table event, held at the home of longtime volunteers Sharon and Roger McErlane. The event launched the Pantry’s 25th anniversary year, marked by a proclamation read by Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, center, with Laguna Food Pantry Board Vice Chair Suriya Mastroberti, left, and City Councilwoman Toni Iseman.