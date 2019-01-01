Car enthusiasts rev your engines for the Laguna Beach Classic Car Show next Sunday, Oct 7

Photos by Ward Blackburn

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach invites the community to the 15th annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show on Sunday, Oct 7 from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the City parking lot.

A classic woodie will be one of the 200 cars on display at the show

Join hundreds of fellow classic car enthusiasts at this annual invitational, designed to attract the finest examples in each category. There will be 200 classic cars ranging from woodies to muscle cars, antiques to minis, Austin Healeys to Porsches, and more. All classic cars on display are models made before the early ‘70s.

Food trucks and music can also be enjoyed throughout the event. Tickets are available at the door on the day of the event. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children under 12, strollers are free. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Laguna Beach nonprofit charities.

The old coupe style car will be among the classics to check out

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcarshow.com. If you are interested in entering your classic car, contact event chairman Harry Bithell at (949) 874-1742.

The City parking lot is located across from the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.