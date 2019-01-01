Don’t miss the ever-popular 22nd annual Pet Parade and Chili Cookoff this Sunday

Pets and chili chefs will be competing for the attention and awards of judges this Sunday, Sept 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the 24th annual Pet Parade and Chili Cookoff, at Seven 7 Seven, formally known as Tivoli Too, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.

The event will raise funds for the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® Charitable Assistance Fund, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets).

Pet owners of all ages can compete for awards by entering their pets in six different categories. Pet parade participants are $10 per category. Registration is the day of the event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Armitage/Best of Laguna Beach

Chili contestants will decorate their booths and will prepare their prize recipes on site to woo the vote of the distinguished chili judges to win the most sought after First Place Chili Trophy. This year’s special treat will be the “People’s Choice” award going out to the attendees’ favorite chili.

From Paw readings to face painting to doggy and me yoga, there will be fun for all to have. The day closes with awards handed out and photo opportunities on the stage.

For more information, call Natalie Alvarez, Community Events Chair at (949) 923-9186.