Free workshop at the Community Center about retirement account planning

Laguna Beach resident and estate planning attorney, Michael Simon, is offering a free workshop about retirement account planning on Friday, Oct 12. The workshop will include discussions about how to calculate the IRS’s Required Minimum Distribution, choosing beneficiaries for retirement accounts, how to avoid common mistakes with retirement accounts and information about Roth IRAs. The information presented will benefit those who are just beginning to save for retirement as well as those who have already retired.

Estate planning attorney Michael Simon to hold free retirement planning workshop on Oct 12 at Susi Q

The free workshop will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at The Susi Q Community and Senior Center. This workshop is part of a free educational series of workshops called “It’s Your Estate” and is sponsored by a number of charities, including Laguna Beach Community Foundation. Nothing is sold at the workshops and all are welcome. The “It’s Your Estate” series is offered throughout Orange County. Learn more at www.feelincontrol.org.

Simon has practiced exclusively in the area of estate planning for over 15 years and has extensive experience in all aspects of estate planning, probate and trust administration. Simon is a frequent lecturer in the area of estate planning and has made numerous presentations to fellow attorneys, professional advisors and industry trade groups as well as presentations to the general public and community groups.

For more information, call (949) 954-6999 or email

The Susi Q Community and Senior Center is at 380 Third St.