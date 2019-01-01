Laguna Beach Beer Company announces what’s brewin’ this fall

By STACIA STABLER

Laguna Beach Beer Company is brewin’ up some weekly events and specials in The Hive. Every Monday, the crew hosts Monday Night Football with $4 Core Beers and Apps. They also feature a night of Foosball fun on the first Monday of the month.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

On Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Beer Company hosts a trivia night with prizes

Every Wednesday is “Locals Night” featuring live music by local artists and beer specials. Every other Wednesday, mountain bikers meet at Troy Lee Designs at 6 p.m. to hit the local intermediate trails. Afterward, everybody is encouraged to finish their ride at Laguna Beach Beer Company where they are offered a “rider special” for the evening.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Local musicians including Andrew Corradini play every Wednesday from 6 - 9 p.m. for a special “Locals night”

On Thursday – Sunday there are additional food and drink specials, as well as a Sunday Funday with all games playing all day.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeer.comor call (949) 715-0805.

Laguna Beach Beer Company, located at 859 Laguna Canyon Rd, is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.