Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational returns Oct 6-14

During the week of October 6-14, LPAPA will present the 20th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational at its new Festival of Arts “Invitational Home”, in the heart of Laguna’s Civic Art District. The community is invited to join the celebration and become part of the tradition during this 9-day plein air celebration.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Jacobus Bass is one of the 50 top award-winning artists to paint the town

The 50 Invitational Artists will be arriving on Saturday, Oct 6 from near and far to prepare to paint the town. The community is invited to watch as they paint in and around Laguna Beach and prepare for Sunday’s Quick Draw painting competition at Heisler Park.

The artists will be gathering Saturday afternoon between 2 and 5 p.m. at Treasure Island Park for a “warm up paint out”. This is a free painting demonstration event that is open to the public.

On Sunday, Oct 7, all 50 Invitational Artists will be gathering in Heisler Park to compete in the annual Quick Draw Painting Competition. The artists only have two hours, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., to create a plein air masterpiece. Come watch them paint as they carry on the plein air painting tradition that established Laguna Beach as an art colony 100 years ago.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Artists will gather in Heisler Park for a Quick Painting Competition

Immediately following the Quick Draw painting event, the artists will gather at the Festival of Arts for a Meet & Greet reception from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to join for refreshments, to meet the artists and see the framed wet paintings.

The Quick Sale Art Show will be presented at the Festival of Arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

On Monday, Oct 8, the community is invited to a special evening with the panel of Invitational Artists who will talk about their artistic journey and plein air painting experiences. This is a wonderful opportunity to listen to the hearts and minds of some of the nation’s top plein air painters, and ask them any question.

Tickets are $15 and there will be a Wine & Cheese Reception at Terra Laguna (no host bar) from 6 to 7 p.m. The Plein Talk in the Forum Theatre adjacent to Terra is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Artists will talk during a special panel about their painting experiences

On Tuesday, Oct 9, the Artists will be painting in and around Forest Avenue and the downtown area of Laguna Beach starting at 6 p.m., and continuing into the evening. The public is invited to come watch the Artists in action as they create “en plein air” nocturne paintings. This event is free and open to the public and no advance registration is required.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The public is invited to watch the Artists paint into the evening around Forest Avenue and downtown

Mr. Jean Stern, art historian and author of LPAPA’s new book, will be at the Festival of Arts – Forum Theatre on Wednesday, Oct 8 at 5:45 p.m. for a book signing.

Tickets are $20 for the public and $15 with LPAPA Member Code.

After the Artists submit their paintings for judging, they will be out painting at Main Beach, Heisler Park and Treasure Island Park on Friday, Oct 12 from 11 -12:30 p.m. The outdoor event is free and the community is invited to watch as the artists paint and explain their process.

On Saturday, Oct 13, the Collectors Gala will celebrate a special Milestone 20th Anniversary from 7 - 10:30 p.m. Gala attendees will have the first, and potentially only opportunity to view the entire collection of artwork created during the week. The artists will be exhibiting what they consider to be their three best plein air paintings created during the week, presented for judging and prize consideration.

Tickets are $150 in advance and $175 after October 11.

Ending the 9-day plein air celebration will be an Art Show at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, Oct 14. The public is invited to come see meet the artists, see painting demos, and meet Art Materials Experts from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.