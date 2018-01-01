Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Little libraries have popped up all over town, even all over the country. Maggi asked us to name the one she visited in the photo. Turns out quite a few folks have checked out from this library.

Janene Freitas was first on it with her answer – “Corner of Park & Blumont.” Judy Barry chimed in with the correct answer too, “Love them,” she said.

Further readers responding included Cathy Bosko, Meg Monahan, Beth Johnsen, Debbie Neev, Trish Sweeney (who added that it’s her favorite place to drop books), Mike Maruska (who uses it all the time – especially easy as he lives next door!), Kathy Conway, Joy Clevenger, Doris Bui-Bender, Jessica Burritt (who loves this little library, “Great neighbors, great reads!” she says), and Sandi Werthe who first saw these little boxes at her friend’s house in Minneapolis.

Dropping off or checking out, this little library is a busy corner for Stu News and book readers!

Thanks for knowing Maggi’s whereabouts. There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Little Library on Park Avenue, corner of Blumont