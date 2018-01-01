10th Annual Girls Night Out event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club is a gem

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 10th Annual Girls Night Out event benefiting the Boys & Girls Club, themed “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” and held at the beautiful Wilson family home, was a spectacular event.

Just a sampling of the beautiful ladies who attended

With a breathtaking view and a fun night filled with endless surprises, the sold out event attendees couldn’t have had more fun. Taking good advice, the ladies grabbed their BFF’s and dressed up royally to have a blast.

So many auction items to bid on

This is the 10th consecutive year the event has been held at the Wilson home. Last year, 300 ladies attended, and the soiree raised $160,000.

The stunning Wilson home pool area

This year, the ladies enjoyed all the Girly Essentials: Fabulous food, signature cocktails, wine, pampering, spending an evening in a gorgeous oceanfront home, swag bags, and shopping. What more could you ask for? Jewelry.

Gail Landau, owner of Catmosphere, celebrates the night

There were countless auction items, filling the yard of the Wilson home. There were opportunities for amazing prizes: 3rd place, freshwater Mabe Pearl earrings; 2nd place, a strand of freshwater Cultured Pearls; and 1st place, a Diamond Pendant on diamond chain ($10,000 value).

Delectable food from Starfish

Generous donors who helped support this event include Montage Resort, Newport Lexus dealership, Wilson Automotive, Starfish, and Winston’s Crown Jewelers.