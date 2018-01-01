Give a Pair campaign kicks off at El Morro, to benefit Friendship Shelter

During the months of October and November, North Menswear is hosting “Give A Pair” in partnership with the PALS program at El Morro Elementary, a clothing drive gathering gently used jeans, pants and jackets, that will be donated to the Friendship Shelter. The drive kicked off on October 1 and will conclude on November 16.

Residents are encouraged to drop off gently used items at the El Morro Elementary School Front Office (8681 N Coast Hwy), the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Canyon Branch (1085 Laguna Canyon Rd), Another Kind Café (793 Laguna Canyon Rd), Church by the Sea (468 Legion St), and North Menswear (380 Glenneyre St).

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bryce Blanton speaks to El Morro parents on Monday about Give a Pair campaign for Friendship Shelter which is now underway

The campaign was announced at “Coffee with the counselor” on Monday morning at El Morro as another initiative with Marianne Lawson’s PALS Program at school to help resource some of the Friendship Shelter’s needs.

The Peer Assistance and Leadership (PAL) program at El Morro provides students with chances to practice philanthropy in action to help individuals, families, foundations, and companies to increase empathy within themselves and increase their awareness of need within their local community.