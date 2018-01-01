Former FOA Board Member and Foundation Director John Rayment dies at 85

Former Festival of Arts Board Member and FOA Foundation Director John Rayment passed away on September 15. Rayment was born in Bow, London, England, on August 4, 1933.

He served in the Royal Air Force from 1952-1954 where he met his wife to-be Pam Booth, who worked as a hairdresser on the Royal Air Force base. They married in 1954 and had one child, Steve, who was born in 1956. From 1954 through 1958, Rayment was a police officer for the Royal Hertfordshire Constabulary.

John Rayment

Rayment emigrated to the US with his family in 1958 to work in the financial industry at Bank of America. They first moved to Hollywood, California and lived in various homes throughout the Los Angeles area until 1974 when they relocated to Laguna Niguel.

In 1973, Rayment was appointed vice president and manager of a Bank of America branch in Laguna Beach. He was then promoted to vice president and area manager of all Laguna Beach area branches in 1981. In 1985, he became vice president associated with the bank’s private banking offices in the South Coast Financial Center and Newport Beach. He retired from Bank of America in 1992 at age 59, so he could travel in his motorhome and go on tours and cruises with his family.

Passionate about the arts and the artist community, Rayment was appointed to the Festival of Arts Board of Directors in 1982. He served on the Festival of Arts board through 1992. During that time period, he served as treasurer, three years as vice president and two terms as president. In 1987, Rayment was awarded a Festival of Arts Life Membership for outstanding service to the organization.

In 1989, Rayment co-founded the Festival of Arts Foundation (now the FOA Foundation) with David Young with a $1.5 million endowment from the Festival of Arts. The purpose of the foundation is to provide funding for the arts in Laguna Beach in perpetuity. He was elected as the first Festival of Arts Foundation board president and remained on the Foundation board until his recent death.

Rayment was well-known and respected in Laguna Beach. He also served on the boards of the South Coast Water District, South Coast (now Mission Laguna) Hospital, the Laguna Beach College of Art (now Laguna College of Art & Design) and in the late 1970s, he was president of the Laguna Beach Rotary Club.

“John Rayment served the Laguna Beach community through the FOA Foundation for 30 years. His knowledge of finance and his generous gifts of understanding and leadership provided the FOA Foundation with the tools to make an impact on the future of all aspects of art in Laguna Beach. We on the board of directors will miss his infectious smile and his selfless dedication to both the Festival of Arts and the FOA Foundation,” said current FOA Foundation president and friend Scott Moore.

Rayment is survived by his wife Pam and son Steve. He will be deeply missed.