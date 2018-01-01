Countywide AlertOC & Nationwide Wireless Emergency Alert tests on Wednesday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 3, at 11:18 a.m. This is the first ever nationwide WEA test which will assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure for distribution of a national message. The message will read “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Notification System. No action is needed.”

While this message will be sent by FEMA, earlier this year Laguna Beach became the first City in Orange County to have the independent authority to send a WEA message. This allows City officials to efficiently send WEA messages to our residents and visitors and deliver important emergency information such as evacuation orders.

Submitted photo

Be prepared for Emergency Alert tests tomorrow, October 3

Also tomorrow, at 10 a.m., the County of Orange is conducting their annual AlertOC test. AlertOC is a geo-targeted emergency notification system which sends emergency notifications to impacted areas. Residents are encouraged to register cell phone, text numbers, and email addresses with AlertOC at www.alertoc.com to be part of this test.