Peace Exchange event honors the work of Raabia Hawa and her commitment to Walk with Rangers

By DIANNE RUSSELL

On Saturday evening, Katie Ford, founder of The Peace Exchange, hosted a gathering of people who came to meet Raabia Hawa. Raabia runs the nonprofit Walk with Rangers, working to end animal poaching. She also oversees Peace Exchange’s new snare wire jewelry line.

Ford started the nonprofit The Peace Exchange four years ago. She has a background in fair trade and experience with Ten Thousand Villages (she used to manage the store). This is the first year that they have partnered with Raabia, who has a cooperative of women in Kenya who make the jewelry, which continues to create awareness regarding poaching.

Snare wire is as cruel as it is indiscriminate. Primarily a tool for poachers, snare wire is used to immobilize any animal that is lured into its deadly trap. Wildlife has no way of escape, and once trapped, all animals are reduced to a statistic when poachers return to collect their victims.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Line of jewelry made from snare wire by women artisans in Kenya

On the lookout for poachers, a park ranger’s job also includes the removal of snare wire traps. Surrounding villagers have found a way to re-purpose this deadly wire into a variety of artistic shapes, which are as useful as they are attractive. Re-purposed snare wire art generates desperately needed income for local artisans. Support of this effort helps bring awareness to the horrors of snare poaching and has a direct affect in helping to save wildlife.

The Peace Exchange has partnered with Walk for Rangers offering a unique snare wire collection.

Statistics, though necessary, are difficult and disturbing to digest. An elephant is killed every 15 minutes.

In response to the question, “Was there a particular incident or event that turned you into an activist against poaching?”

Raabia says, “Over 10 years ago while preparing to interview a conservation organization in the Maasai Mara on my radio show, I came across a freshly poached young elephant, and I thought to myself that I need to do something about conservation. I had a friend who knew someone at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), so I turned up at the Headquarters and told them I wanted to be part of KWS, and I would do anything that was needed, so I started out by volunteering my time and cleaning animal dung at the orphanage, in the same boots that I am wearing today.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Dianne Russell

Front: Raaiba Hawa and Mike Veale, CEO/President of Global Conservation Force, Back: The Peace Exchange Board members: in center, Founder Katie Ford

“I began patrolling in Tsavo shortly afterwards with rangers and it was a terrifying beginning to be sleeping out in the bush and being the only young girl with eleven male rangers. The rangers had such support for me, encouraged me and looked after me that I knew these were good people and I was safe with them, they would put their lives in front of mine as I would for them.

“It is very heartbreaking when you come across all the poached elephants. It really rips your soul to shreds. But that one animal you save, that one elephant that you are able to protect, that one animal that you take out of a wild snare or give water to – just that one animal, there is such a huge and profound reward in just that one tiny little act of goodness that you have done. And I think that as humans we all need that, we need to feel good about ourselves and you can only feel good about yourself if you do good to other living creatures and other people.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Raabia with ivory confiscated from poachers

Raabia would like readers to know, “Protecting elephants means protecting people. Ensuring we mitigate poaching (usually done using poison arrows or AK-47’s), we keep surrounding communities safe from poachers who often threaten them and forcefully use their homesteads for shelter and as hideouts. Wildlife crime and ivory trafficking is linked to and now ranks among trafficking in arms, and humans. We are on the frontlines of securing wildlife, habitats and communities and need continued support to keep going.

“We currently need urgent funding to deploy a team of six rangers in Kenya on an anti-poaching unit, please contact us directly should you be interested in learning more: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

Raabia will be speaking at the following:

October 6: Global March for Elephants and Rhinos; La Brea Tar Pits from 11 a.m.

October 9: Rahel’s Vegan Cuisine, 1047 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, at 6 p.m.

For further questions, contact Raabia Hawa at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or +254788835348 (direct line).

For information on The Peace Exchange, go to www.thepeaceexchange.com.