TOW Back-to-School Bonanza kicks off school year with a bang for students and families

Held on Friday, the Top of the World Elementary Back-to-School Bonanza is a giant celebration to kick off the school year.

This isn’t your ordinary back-to-school night. This is a blowout gathering of families, students and friends, packed with fun and festivities.

Fun in a hamster ball

TOW uses this event to build school spirit and pride, promote the importance of community and as an opportunity to raise fund to further enhance the exceptional education offered to their students.

Circus girl

It was an afternoon of unlimited fun, including inflatables, a live band, cotton candy, yummy food, circus performers, a photo booth, nail painting, hair branding, and face painting.

Coverups entertain the crowd

The money raised goes to the many PTA supported programs at TOW, including classroom supplies, grade-level field trips and speakers, art masters, garden and outdoor classroom, and reading programs.

PTA uses fundraiser for student programs and supplies