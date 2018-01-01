A great day for dogs and delicious chili: 24th Annual Pet Parade and Chili Cookoff raises $25,000

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Pets strutted their stuff and chefs cooked up their best chili, all for the attention and awards of judges, on Sunday at the 24th annual Pet Parade and Chili Cookoff, at Seven 7 Seven, formally known as Tivoli Too.

(L-R) Chili judges Angie MIller, Barbara Hughston, Shaena Stabler, Josh Meador, and Diane Armitage had a tough job

And obviously, it was worth it! The event raised $25,000 for the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® Charitable Assistance Fund, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets).

Winner of Best Chili – Pacific Sotheby’s

In the Chili Category, the winners were: 1st place - Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, 2nd place - Coldwell Banker, 3rd Place - Partners Bank

The Best Booth Winners were: 1st Place - First American Title, 2nd Place - Affiliates of the Laguna board of Realtors, 3rd Place - Compass

Winners of Best Decorated Booth

People’s Choice (chili) - Compass

In the furry category, the winners were:

Most Gorgeous Senior: 1st place Carrie Sherwood (owner) Beau (husky),

2nd place Yvonne Nyugen (owner) Lucy (Yorkshire Terrior), 3rd place Debbie Neev (owner) Willie (Silky Terrier)

Contestant for Best Costume, red sequins always work

Best Costume: 1st place Laura Gilbert (owner) Kiea (Terrier Mix), 2nd Place Melissa Williams (owner) Lila (Great Dame), 3rd place Cindy Nielsen (owner) Bailey (Lhasa Apsos) and Bosco (Lhasa Apso)

Prettiest female: 1st place Adolfo (owner) Lucy (Toy Shih Tzu), 2nd place Yvonne Nguyen (owner) Ms Bianchi, 3rd place Amanda (owner) Peanut (Pomeranian)

Contestant for Cutest Baby Category, this is a baby?

Cutest Baby Pet: 1st Melissa Williams (owner) Jack (English Mastiff), 2nd Aaron Kosinos (owner) Charlie, 3rd Ryan + Sharmon Raphael (owner) Parker Scout (Labradoodle)

Most handsome male: 1st Jennifer Zeiter (owner) Kobe Jake, 2nd Lisa Avery (owner) Griffie (Canecorso), 3rd Michelle Rappaport (owner) Louise (Chinese Crested)

Tiamo, a Mi-Ki, four pounds; too bad there was no “smallest dog” category

Happiest Rescue: 1st Catherine Shrivastava (owner) Maya (Labradoodle), 2nd Natalie Alvarez (owner) Peanut (minpin chihuahua mix), 3rd Leah Christofferson (owner) Julia (Bichon Frise)

From Paw readings to face painting to doggy and me yoga, there was fun for all.