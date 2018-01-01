On the 40th anniversary of the Bluebird Canyon landslide: residents remember October 2, 1978

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Barbara and Dick Harley

Imagine the sound of thousands of nails being yanked from wood as houses splinter and rip apart. Exactly 40 years ago today, at 5:55 a.m. on the morning of Monday, October 2, 1978, that’s the noise residents of Bluebird Knolls heard echoing throughout the canyon.

Shortly after, the police department started receiving reports of unusual happenings. And as it turned out, something very unusual was happening; a massive landslide hit a four-acre area, resulting in the loss of 24 homes (and leaving another 30 without roads, utilities or fire protection). Although the initial landslide lasted only 40 minutes, it resulted in an estimated $10 million in damage to private and public property. Four subsequent landslides raised the total damages to over $15 million.

At the time, Bluebird Knolls was a neighborhood of two to three bedroom homes built in the 1950s as one of the first Federal Housing Administration (FHA) financed tracts. An original owner said he paid $7,900 for his home.

The Gheres and Harleys

Good friends, the Gheres and Harleys lived (and still do) across the street from each other on Meadowlark Lane.

In the darkness of that October morning, Dale Ghere thought the noise was rain or hail and went out to cover his patio furniture, but just as he discovered it wasn’t a downpour, he heard the crackling of electric lines. “I told my wife Marilyn to get the kids and drive out.” Unfortunately, she couldn’t, because Oriole Drive had buckled.

Click on photo for larger image

The Pitt house across from the Harley’s broke in half

Residents remember flashes from broken transformers as power poles popped and snapped, gas lines broke, and in some places, there were 25 foot drops where driveways were pushed away from houses.

As dirt oozed into the valley, the Ghere’s house, which they had lived in for eight years, moved 60 feet in four hours.

Dick Harley (whose wife Barbara purchased the home in 1972) says, “A noise woke me up. It sounded like rocks falling on the roof. I went out the back door wearing only Levi’s, no shirt or shoes, thinking it might be hail, then I heard noise all over the neighborhood and thought it was a fire. As Dale was running across to my house, he tripped at the end of the driveway, in the dark, he couldn’t see that it had risen a foot. Then I heard sirens, and 15 to 20 people gathered in the middle of the street.”

Click on photo for larger image

Harley driveway

The house across from the Harley’s split in half, yet the house next to them remained intact.

Lynda Sharp says, “Our home was not directly affected except that our yard was where the construction center was located. We had lived through a 7.5 earthquake while growing up and the sound of breaking glass and ripping wood made us feel like it was an earthquake, but we were moving. Went outside and saw everything from refrigerators to cars rolling down the hill. Parts of houses ripping apart. We had a good view because we were immediately across the canyon.”

Click on photo for larger image

Mercedes fell into crack, Brokaw’s house and deck in background

It was nothing short of miraculous that there was only one injury, a female resident tripped and broke her clavicle.

The community steps in

Police and fireman were immediately onsite, and more help, in every conceivable form, came quickly from the community and other sources.

“Even the City Council members helped with evacuation,” says Ghere.

“The community brought food, clothing and support without hesitation,” says Sharp.

“They created a road to get trucks in to evacuate our homes. They let us come back and evacuate belongings,” says Harley. “Accords Market provided a conveyor belt, so we could get our things down the hill.”

Click on photo for larger image

The Ghere house surrounded by belongings ready to go to storage

“They provided storage for our belongings at Ziggurat,” says Ghere. “And Marilyn’s brother gave us housing for a few months, after that we switched houses every week on Saturday. Someone loaned us a car. People brought food.”

At the time, Ghere was a biology teacher at Corona del Mar High School, and the teachers and students held fundraisers. Artists and craftsmen held a benefit fair at The Festival of Arts grounds in December.

Harley adds, “The Red Cross gave us vouchers right away, so I went to Penney’s and got some clothes. The Salvation Army arrived immediately. They put everyone in a hotel overnight. There was a lot of television coverage the first couple of months. They put out the information that we needed help getting furniture out, and less than an hour later, people from Fullerton, Anaheim, Long Beach came, so many that we had to ask them to stop.”

Relocate or stay?

Neither the Harley or Ghere family considered relocating, they loved Laguna and wanted to stay and rebuild.

Ghere says, “We decided to tear the house down and sell the parts.”

On November 16, residents held a huge salvage sale at the Act IV parking lot that brought in $9,000. A landscaper took out large trees and plants from the properties and sold them as well.

Both Ghere and Harley highly commend Fred Solomon, city manager at the time, and Police Chief Jon Sparks, who both tirelessly fought for the residents.

Ghere and Harley were fixtures at weekly City Council meetings, and Ghere remembers going to one meeting and saying, “This is different, we need to find new tricks to solve this problem.”

And it appears as if they did just that.

Landslide becomes a Federal Disaster

Three days after the slide, it was declared a state disaster by Governor Edmund Brown, which paved the way for the president to declare it a federal disaster.

Chief Sparks contacted the Washington Post, and they published the story on the front page. On October 9, President Jimmy Carter saw it and declared the area a federal disaster. This entitled some homeowners to rent subsidies up to one year from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to low-interest Small Business Administration (SBA) loans up to $55,000 for repairing and replacing homes, and to a grant of up to $5,000 for replacement of lost or damaged possessions.

Ghere says, “How many times has damage to 24 homes been declared a federal disaster?”

“FEMA didn’t exist then, so we had to deal individually with HUD and SBA,” says Harley.

But there was a bump in the road; the problem was that the federal government doesn’t rebuild private property. They provide for emergency stabilization, not permanent restoration. However, the streets are public, so the restoration began.

According to the LA Times, “Ten months after the ‘78 slide, geologist F. Beach Leighton submitted a final report on the restoration of the damaged hill, declaring that it was safe to rebuild the 24 homes. Leighton and Associates, his soil engineering firm in Irvine, was in charge of grading some 340,000 cubic yards in the 3.6-acre area. The remedial measures included a new storm drain, a horseshoe-shaped buttress of compacted fill for support and 66 steel “soldier piles” driven into the ground around the perimeter of the buttress and tied together with welded beams. An earthen dam of compacted soil also was created in front of the slide area and a subterranean drainage system of perforated pipes was sunk in underground trenches to drain groundwater from the slide area.”

Leighton also attributed the cause of the landslide to two reasons: Water from the unusually heavy rains of December 1977 to April 1978 penetrated the hillside(aided at the top by broken soil from an ancient landslide), lubricating a thin, underlying layer of clay-like siltstone inclined in the direction of Bluebird Canyon. During this period, the supporting toe of the slope was being eroded by a meander in the canyon stream. As restraint was removed, a large horseshoe-shaped section earth, 70 to 80 feet deep, slowly moved on the inclined plane, dropping 30 feet and moving 50 to 60 feet laterally.

The ancient landslide was bigger and deeper than the 1978 slide. The broken stratification layers at the top of the ancient slide helped with the percolation (penetration) of the rainwater to the 1978 slide plane, that was about 70 feet below the surface.

Click on photo for larger image

April 8, 1979, acreage reconfigured and compacted, digging out slide plane strata

Lower right, Sharp home on the corner of Oriole Dr and Bluebird Canyon Rd

“Stabilizing a landslide area requires more than just putting the slope back. You try to lock the layers in place like building a dam in the earth,” said Randall Jibson, a geologist and landslide expert for the US Geological Survey.

Rebuilding and the houses that Chris Abel designed

What strikes one most about the recollections of both Ghere and Harley is the sense of community among the Bluebird Knoll residents, and how they worked as a whole with the City of Laguna to rebuild their homes and their lives.

Very much woven into this story is Chris Abel, a prolific architect in Laguna for 55 years. He designed over 300 residences, including eight of the 24 homes involved in the landslide. He comes from a legendary multi-generational Laguna family, which includes his son Gregg, also an architect and builder, daughter Julia, a local realtor who specializes in selling Abel homes (and who helped introduce Stu News to the residents of this story), and several artists.

Ghere says, “We formed a coalition of eight residents. It was a six-month process of interviewing architects in town. Abel had designed a house across the street. He came up with three plans that could be customized for each of us, nothing over 2,000 square feet. From day one, the goal was getting a house back for everyone. We’ll put it back together, we decided. Chris was a good leader, and it was a pleasure working with him and his team.”

Click on photo for larger image

Curbs are put in Oct 19, 1979

With the help of his son and others, Ghere built his house in three years, and they moved back in 1982. He says, “I would get up at 4 a.m., work at my teaching job, then build the house. I worked 20 hour days for three years.”

Because they wanted a larger floorplan, the Harleys decided not to go with one of Abel’s designs, and built their home themselves. “We had done a lot of remodeling and I’m an engineer, so we got an architect friend we knew to draw up the plans. We used the same cabinets, kitchen sink, appliances, and carpeting from the old house in the new place.”

They started building in December 1979 and were the first residents to start construction. Although the house wasn’t finished, they moved in during the month of October 1980.

Sharp says, “24/7 there were flood lights and heavy duty construction earth movers in our yard. We finally put black construction paper on our windows so we could sleep. In the beginning, police, security (Marines) and delivery of materials was 24/7, so we were awake at deliveries, and the police were under our window talking all night.”

Harley adds, “It needs to be said that it was a group effort by a bunch of people who put the neighborhood ahead of themselves. We were determined that everyone who wanted a house, would have one. Of the 24 houses destroyed, within two years, 22 were rebuilt.”

Help rebuilding comes in an unexpected form

Sometimes help comes from out of the blue. The Mennonites showed up to build homes for two single women, Adele Pitts and Elizabeth Webster. They provide volunteer disaster assistance as part of their religious beliefs.

Sadly, Bluebird Canyon suffered another landslide 13 years ago. The latest slide struck just before 7 a.m. on June 1, 2005, forcing the evacuation of 350 homes, and more than 1,000 people. Twenty-two homes were destroyed, and 11 were damaged. Only half of the homes have been rebuilt.

Click on photo for larger image

Mayor Charlie Brokaw and residents at ribbon cutting

In response to the question, “Are you afraid this will happen again?” Lynda Sharp said, “It never crossed my mind that it would happen again, but it did in 2005, and this time the houses on the other side of the canyon fell, and it pushed the houses out onto the street from the earth falling from above. Will there be another time? Might be just our luck.”

Although Marilyn Ghere admits a bit of trepidation, it doesn’t appear that either of the Gheres think too much about it.

Due to the stabilizing in 1979, Harley is not afraid of another landslide, but when the 2005 landslide occurred, he feared there would be no access to his house.

After the 1978 slide, he adds, “It took at least 15 years before certain noises didn’t set me off. I never felt my life was in danger. It was messed up though.”

Messed up, to say the least, however, most residents managed to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles and stay in their neighborhood.

What happened on that morning, 40 years ago, eventually created a bond among the residents that is apparent even after all this time. This group of people share a comradery that few can imagine, and with the help of countless members of the community of Laguna Beach and others, from the rubble, they were able to restore and rebuild their homes and lives.