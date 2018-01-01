Anders Lasater Architects wins prestigious award at 2018 Design Awards Gala

Anders Lasater Architects, Inc. (ALA) received the receipt of the highest honor given for Custom Residential projects from the American Institute of Architects, Orange County Chapter (AIAOC) at this year’s 2018 Design Awards Event. The gala and ceremony was held on September 13 at the Newport Beach Civic Center.

The AIAOC Design Awards honors the exceptional commitment of its member architects who continually serve, shape, discover, and imagine contemporary solutions to the evolving needs of our living and working environments.

The event celebrates thoughtful architecture and recognizes architects who envision a place of purpose for the local, regional, and national communities. From the largest urban planning resolution to the smallest home on a constrained lot, each project receiving an award stands on its own merit as an example of exceptional work by exceptional architects.

“Anders Lasater Architects are very deserving of this coveted award” said AIAOC president and AIA, Tim Smallwood. “As a dedicated association member, Lasater has been recognized for his unwavering commitment to the profession and to the thoughtful development of properties that support positive social and economic change in our communities.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Local architect Anders Lasater Architects wins prestigious 2018 award

Lasater received a Merit Award for the firm’s project, House by the Woods, a new custom home in Glenview, Illinois.

The property was recognized for the care in which Lasater sited this house among the existing trees of the wooded Chicago suburb site. The jury panel of three distinguished architects from Southern California said, “This is the best custom residential project submitted this year.”

The jury also noted that “this is a fitting nod to the modern traditionalist trend in Chicago. The floor plan is mindfully developed in clear response to the influence of the site and the bold architectural language is reminiscent of early works by Ray Kappe.”

“It’s my belief that well-designed buildings leave a fundamentally powerful and lasting impression on their users, said Anders Lasater, founder and CEO of Anders Lasater Architects. “Our creative use of space, proportion, light, and materials is what drives our designs and I’m honored to be recognized and celebrated by the AIA with this coveted award.”

Anders Lasater Architects was recently added to the BOND Custom Top 100 List, 41st among a definitive list that honors luxury home architectural design firms. The work of these firms exemplifies their innovation, creativity, unsurpassed quality, and commitment to their craft.

For more information about Anders Lasater Architects, visit www.anderslasaterarchitects.com.