Village Entrance Project – monthly update

The City broke ground on its Village Entrance Project on September 11. Located in the area adjacent to the intersection of Laguna Canyon Rd and Forest Ave, The Village Entrance focuses on enhanced pedestrian safety, improved traffic flow and new public open space.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

September project achievements included the re-opening of employee parking behind City Hall

Key project elements include: 120 new trees, 9,100 new shrubs and 2,200 flats of ground cover; wide multi-use walking and biking trails; 52 bicycle racks and 4 electric vehicle charging stations; new parking lot lighting; upgraded decorative fencing along the drainage channel; new building for Police and Marine Safety storage; two brand new vehicle bridges; and new parking lots, sidewalks, storm drains and pervious concrete pavers.

September project achievements were: demolition and removal of trailer and parking structures behind City Hall; removal of gravel at parking Lot 10 and old sidewalk from traffic signal to Art-A-Fair; two foot excavation and re-compaction of soils at parking Lot 10 for better support of the new parking lot; raising the level of Lot 10 to prepare for new asphalt, pavers and new water quality basin; utility potholing to uncover utilities and measure depth; and re-opening of employee parking behind City Hall.

The October project schedule includes: Developing solutions for pedestrian pathways during construction along Laguna Canyon Road; closing entrance/exit to Lot 11 at Forest Avenue traffic signal (October 8); installing new asphalt base and conduct grading of water quality basin at Lot 10; begin drilling caissons for new vehicle bridge at Lot 10, and removal of old asphalt and prep area for foundation of new Police Department and Marine Safety storage buildings behind City Hall.

For questions call (949) 464-6688 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For more information on the Village Entrance Project, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/villageentrance.