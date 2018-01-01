Susi Q presents free workshop – The Secrets Your Advisors Never Tell You, Oct 5

David Moore of Chapman University will be presenting a free workshop about charitable income and tax planning on Friday, Oct 5, “The Secrets Your Advisors Never Tell You.” The workshop will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Susi Q Community and Senior Center.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

David Moore is a philanthropy advisor and Assistant Vice President for legacy planning at Chapman University

The workshop will include discussions about strategies to partner with charitable organizations to boost your retirement income while reducing your taxes, avoid capital gains taxation, and transfer wealth to your family and more. The information presented will benefit those who are planning for retirement as well as those who have already retired.

The workshop is part of a free educational series of workshops called “It’s Your Estate!” and is sponsored by a number of charities, including the Laguna Canyon Foundation and Chapman University.

David Moore serves as the Assistant Vice President for legacy planning at Chapman University, where he has worked since 2004. He has completed a series of specialized classes on planned giving techniques and the corresponding examinations in an intensive program offered through the American Institute for Philanthropic Studies, expanding his 25 years of fundraising experience in higher education.

Nothing is sold at the workshops, no charitable gifts are solicited and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.feelincontrol.org.

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St.