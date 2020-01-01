Local candidate Judie Mancuso leads the way in passing the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act

Social Compassion in Legislation, led by local candidate Judie Mancuso along with the Physicians Committee, applauds California Governor Jerry Brown for signing Senate Bill 1249, the California Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act.

Authored by Senator Cathleen Galgiani and co-sponsored by Social Compassion in Legislation and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, SB 1249 will make it unlawful for cosmetic manufacturers to sell any cosmetic in California if the final product or any component of the product was tested on animals after January 1, 2020, with some exceptions for regulatory requirements.

Submitted photo

Senate Bill 1249 will make it unlawful for cosmetic manufacturers to sell any cosmetic in CA if it was tested on animals

“This is a dream come true,” stated Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation. “I had hoped in my lifetime we would say goodbye to animal-tested products. My group, Social Compassion in Legislation, was poised and politically ready to take this issue on. We found the perfect partner to merge forces with in the Physicians Committee. Leading this effort is the biggest accomplishment of my lifetime, and we are so grateful to Governor Brown for signing this lifesaving and landmark bill into law. It is a legacy both he and Senator Galgiani can be proud of, and one for the history books as a huge step forward for humanity.”

Introduced to the legislature in February of this year, SB 1249 was endorsed by over 100 cosmetics companies, including John Paul Mitchell Systems and Lush Cosmetics. Tens of thousands of individuals wrote letters and made phone calls to their legislators. The bill also attracted support from celebrities Alicia Silverstone, John Salley, Maggie Q, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Harley Quinn Smith, Sia, Emily Deschanel, Alyssa Milano, and more.

California will join the European Union, Switzerland, India, Israel, Guatemala, and other regions that have banned or restricted animal testing on cosmetics.

For more information, visit www.socialcompassioninlegislation.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..