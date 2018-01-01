Sally’s Fund Cocktail for a Cause Fundraiser this Thursday

Eric Jessen, president of Sally’s Fund board, invites locals to attend the Sally’s Fund Cocktail for a Cause fundraiser this Thursday, Oct 4, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the home of Steven and Maura Short in Emerald Bay at 119 Emerald Bay. Guests are encouraged to wear casual elegant attire for the event that will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails

“Sally’s Fund provides essential assistance to Laguna’s frail elderly population. “We’ve been doing this for almost 40 years now,” Jessen said.

“We are asking for a donation of $150 per person and welcome those who would like to attend. Please RSVP to Sally’s Fund at 499-4100,” said Rachael Berger, Managing Director, Sally’s Fund.

Sally’s Fund provides transportation services to seniors who can no longer drive, but desire to live independently and remain in their homes. They have provided transportation and other essential services to seniors in Laguna Beach since 1982.

“Sally’s Fund currently serves the fail elderly between the ages of 55-95 who require the special type of care we provide. All the seniors we serve no longer drive themselves, due to age and health related issues and many are homebound,” Jessen said. “We provide transportation to the Susi Q senior center, to participate in programs such as classes, special events, Ted talks as well as the lunch program.”

“We average approximately 567 rides per month equating to over 6,000 rides annually,” Berger said.

Sally’s Fund staff also provides transportation services to medical appointments, physical therapy, grocery shopping, prescription pick up, banking and other errands.

“If required, Sally’s Fund will accompany the senior to the appointment and help to ensure they understand instructions and /or assist them with their shopping needs, inside the grocery store and at home helping to put items away,” Jessen said.

Sally’s Fund staff will make regular visits when transition to an assisted living facility takes place, assuring that the senior is not alone at this critical time. Once the transition has been completed, Sally’s Fund staff will make visits and continue being their advocate, ensuring proper care is received and transporting a homebound partner/spouse for regular visitation.

“We have a special team at Sally’s Fund. Our staff members are caring, empathetic and responsible people who strive to ensure the health, safety and best interests of each senior we serve,” Jessen said.

Those unable to attend Sally’s Fund’ Cocktail for a Cause, but who would still like to provide a donation, may visit www.sallysfund.org and donate via PayPal or with a credit card. For more information, call Berger at (949) 235-5401 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .