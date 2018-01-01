Limited tickets remain for tonight’s forum

Stu News Laguna is teaming up with KX 93.5 to host a very special Laguna Beach City Council Candidate Forum tonight at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Moderated by Stu News Owner, Publisher & Editor Shaena Stabler and KX 93.5 Founder Tyler Russell, the forum will cover a variety of topics from the future of Laguna, to homelessness, to business development, to city finances, and more.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. with a reception including complimentary food and drink from Kitchen in the Canyon. The forum will begin at 6 p.m.

A $20 ticket gains to access to the forum and reception, with all ticket proceeds to benefit KX 93.5’s “Tune In, Drop Out, and Vote” public affairs campaign, working to encourage voter registration and participation this November.

Click here to purchase your tickets online.

Can’t make it tonight? Tune in at KX 93.5 on the radio or online (www.kx93.5.com) for a live broadcast of the forum, or head to Stu News’ Facebook page to watch a Facebook live video stream of the forum (www.facebook.com/stunewslaguna).