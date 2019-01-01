A first in Laguna: simple one-hour stem cell IV therapy improves serious health conditions, combats aging

Local wellness specialist, dermatologist and emergency room doctor Adrienne O’Connell, MD, has seen many damaged bodies in her time – the result of accidents, diseases and aging.

“That’s why it’s so gratifying for me to see how stem cell infusion therapy can help with a wide range of illnesses and inflammation,” says Dr. O’Connell, founder and medical director of Laguna Beach Aesthetics. ”I’m thrilled to be the first in Laguna Beach to offer this procedure.”

Stem cells can become any tissue, organ or cell type

While Dr. O’Connell is clear there are no miracles to be had, she notes that infusing stem cells has been shown to offer improvements in people suffering conditions from Alzheimer’s to Parkinson’s, and even heart disease and cancer. Glowing skin may also be the result of the treatment, which has an anti-aging effect.

“At Laguna Beach Aesthetics, we only use cord blood stem cells, which are the most effective of the different types,” she notes. “Stem cells derived from other sources are not as effective.

“The live cells remain in an undifferentiated state and therefore are capable of becoming any tissue, organ or cell type within the body. They regulate cellular replication, differentiation and activation, allowing the body to heal itself.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Adrienne O’Connell is the first to offer one-hour stem cell infusion, which is painless and gives many patients a new lease on life

The treatment, which is completely painless, is administered intravenously and takes less than an hour.

Results can often be felt within days or weeks of the procedure, with significant positive changes seen within three to six months post treatment.

Board-certified by the American Board of Aesthetic Medicine, Dr. O’Connell is one of the very rare doctors who administer all procedures personally.

A procedure that can make a real difference in people’s lives

“Our goal is to reduce pain and suffering from many of mankind’s most devastating diseases and conditions by delivering the future promise of live cell therapy,” she says.

“There are no negative side effects associated with our live cell therapy. Our cells are meticulously screened to eliminate any possibility of infection or impurity.

“It’s exciting and so very rewarding to see the difference the procedure can make in people’s lives.”

Laguna Beach Aesthetics is located at 32392 S Coast Hwy. Dr. O’Connell also offers Laser skin treatments and a range of innovative therapies focused on better health – and improved looks.

For more information, call (949) 415-4210 or visit www.lagunabeachaesthetics.com.