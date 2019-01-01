Orkeeswa celebrates 10 years of partnership with LB at Casino Night at the Woman’s Club on Friday, Oct 19

Donors, friends, and members of the community are invited to commemorate 10 years of the Orkeeswa-Laguna Beach partnership on Friday, Oct 19 from 6 - 9:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club. Attendees will celebrate with a Casino Night, taco bar, music and dancing from the Glass family band.

Orkeeswa School is a community-based secondary school located in Orkeeswa Village, an under-served Maasai community in rural Tanzania. The school serves four villages, covering an area of approximately 32 square-kilometers with a total population of over 10,000 individuals.

Laguna Beach residents joined founder Peter Luis (center) to celebrate the 10-year anniversary. From left: Tim McMullen, Kay Ostensen, Peter Luis, Debbie McMullen, Candace Marshall

Laguna resident Kay Ostensen says, “I just went for my fourth visit in June.”

Tim McMullen, Indigenous Education Foundation of Tanzania (IEFT) Board Member says, “It is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since the inception of the Orkeeswa School. That same year, a Laguna work team arrived to help build the ‘Laguna Beach House,’ one of the original buildings on campus.

“This past June, four of us from Laguna had the pleasure of attending the school’s graduation and 10th anniversary celebration on the Orkeeswa campus. Words can barely describe the amazing event that transpired.”

(L-R) Peter Luis with IEFT Board members Gemma Sisia (Tanzania), Debbie & Tim McMullen (Laguna), Kay Ostensen, Judy Keller, Thomas Laizer, Headmaster, Jim Keller (Board Chair, Seattle)

McMullen continues, “Dignitaries including the US Ambassador for Tanzania, families, friends, local villagers, many of the Board of Directors and School Board members and most importantly, a very large representation of alumni, came to experience, celebrate and participate.

“The vision that Orkeeswa School’s founder, Peter Luis, had 10 years ago has become more than a reality. The student body has grown from its initial class of 30 students to over 360 students and alumni, with 45 new students to join the school in September. Orkeeswa students consistently rank in the top 5 percent of the entire country in academics and also own many titles in athletic disciplines at a regional and national level.”

Students perform for visitors

“There have been 123 graduates who are in higher education, developing businesses and actively participating in their local communities, and in many cases, coming back to Orkeeswa to teach, coach and promote the school throughout the world,” explains McMullen. “The campus now has a multitude of buildings to provide the highest quality education for the students, a full basketball court with bleachers, a garden that grows food used in school meals, and so much more. These are just a few of many accomplishments that it would take pages to cover.

“All of what has happened in the past 10 years at Orkeeswa would not have been possible without the generous support of donors.”

Tickets are $60 and may be purchased at www.ieftz.org.

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St Ann’s Dr.