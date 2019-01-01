Bluebird Knolls residents gather for 40th Anniversary of Bluebird Canyon landslide on October 2

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

On Tuesday evening, Bluebird Knolls residents congregated at the home of Lyn and Bill Sharp to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Bluebird Canyon landslide. The Sharp’s backyard was used as a center for construction equipment and material deliveries during the restoration process after the slide.

Lyn Sharp said, “Twenty-four/seven there were flood lights and heavy duty construction earth movers in our yard. We finally put black construction paper on our windows so we could sleep. In the beginning, police, security (Marines) and delivery of materials was 24/7, so we were awake at deliveries, and the police were under our window talking all night.”

The Sharp’s backyard 40 years after the landslide

(L-R) Clara Candelaria, Bill Sharp, Lyn Sharp, Robin Yates

Dale and Marilyn Ghere

Ghere home was one of the eight designed by Chris Abel

Dick and Barbara Harley

Resident Charlie Brokaw, mayor of Laguna at the time of the landslide

Clara and Jake Candelaria

Photographer Mitch Ridder lived in the neighborhood during the landslide

Residents grouped around a table holding memorabilia – paper clippings, pictures, and scrapbooks – recognizing themselves in some of the photos and swapping stories about that morning in 1978 and the years that followed as they rebuilt their homes and lives.