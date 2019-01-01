The community is invited to Bullying Awareness Event at Main Beach Saturday

Ability Awareness Project presents the 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Event on Saturday, Oct 6 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Main Beach. There will be music that encourages kindness and a special puppet show for kids on bullying prevention.

The event will feature Snapchat star and AAP member Amber Mezner. Amber is 16 years old and known for her platform for fighting against bullying on social media. Mezner was bullied through social media and she puts out her message on Snapchat and Instagram to help stop the major issue facing teens today.

Submitted photo

Amber Mezner teaches teens to not be afraid to be different

AAP Board member and City Council member Steve Dicterow will be a guest speaker at the event. Mr. Dicterow’s passion to further the impact of the AAP’s mission has led the group to become an Official Founding Member of World Kindness USA, a partner with The Charter for Compassion as well as receiving the Proclamation of Support from the City of Laguna Beach. Levin & Dicterow law firm is the first law firm in the US that has signed up with World Kindness USA.

Submitted photo

AAP Board Member Steve Dicterow is a strong leader in our community

Another special guest on Saturday is the Chief Advisor to the Board of World Kindness USA, Mr. Michael Lloyd-White. Winner of the 2018 Most Inspiring Man of Australia, Lloyd-White has an impacting story to share.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The community can participate by leaving a kind message on the “Kindness Wall,” and taking what they need

For one minute or more during the event, participants are asked to: make eye contact with a stranger, hold each other’s hands, offer a hug if the other person wants one, say, “I am the other you and I love you just the same,” meditate together and wish each other love, hope, and healing. If participants do this for an hour they will win a “kindness card.”

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach’s “Kindness Cat,” Aragon is best known for his role as Lord Tubbington on the Emmy award-winning show Glee

For more information, call (949) 415-4096 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .