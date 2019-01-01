Community invited to Transition Laguna Beach Potluck on Oct 16

Transition Laguna Beach is hosting a potluck on Tuesday, Oct 16 at 6 p.m. to talk about the issues and the specific things we can do now to improve the air, reduce our carbon output, de-acidify the ocean, and help mitigate our traffic problems.

A year ago, Laguna Beach City Council adopted a resolution supporting the Paris Agreement and committing to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They also signed on to the group Mayors National Climate Agenda.

“Climate change is upon us and the threats are devastating,” says Billy Fried of Transition Laguna. “It’s time to put words into action.”

Special guest speaker at the potluck is Stephen Brooks, a permaculture expert who built the sustainable community Punta Mona in Costa Rica. KX93.5 radio host Billy Fried will be discussing the Global Climate Action Summit he recently attended, and Transition Laguna Beach President Chris Prelitz will present a low-cost concept for multi-modal, clean transport in our town.

The program is titled “Transitioning Laguna to a Low Carbon City” and will be held at BC Space at 2354 Forest Ave. Residents are encouraged to bring a donation and/or a dish to share.

For more information on Transition Laguna Beach, visit www.transitionlagunabeach.org.