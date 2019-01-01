Laguna Beach Books to host an event with local author Jim Kempton on Oct 14

On Sunday, Oct 14, at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is pleased to welcome local author Jim Kempton to the store. Kempton will be discussing his new book, “First We Surf, Then We Eat.”

Kempton has spent his life traveling and surfing the world, along the way learning to cook the world’s best beach-loving dishes. Now he’s sharing his vividly colorful, richly flavorful, and vibrantly healthful collection of more than 90 recipes, along with stories of the best waves, markets, restaurants, adventures, and misadventures that he’s experienced, from Australia to Hawaii, the Basque Country to Indonesia, California to Mexico.

Submitted photo

“First We Surf, Then We Eat” features a foreword by The Surfer’s Journal publisher Steve Pezman, a preface by famed surfer/chef Raphael Lunetta, and photography by Bill Schildge, Jeff Divine, Tom Servais, and Art Brewer.

Publishers Weekly called the book “An expansive collection of recipes sourced from his travels on six continents – accompanied by stunning surf photography. Kempton’s the real deal when it comes to surfing, and he’s serious about his recipes as well. Kempton’s generous collection is sure to capture the imaginations of home cooks, be they surfers or travelers.”

Kempton is a lifelong surfer, cook, and writer. He has been the editor and publisher of Surfer magazine; the director of Quiksilver’s Crossing Project, a boat that searched the world for the best surf breaks; the director of media for Billabong; and the owner of the former Margarita’s Village, an award-winning regional Mexican restaurant in San Clemente. Kempton has traveled to over 30 countries, surfing and collecting recipes.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy, Suite 105. For more information, call (949) 494-4779 or visit www.lagunabeachbooks.com.