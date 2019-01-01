Tikiland Trading Co. lands in Laguna with over 60 exciting artists, makers, and vendors on Sunday

Tikiland Trading Co. will land once again in Laguna Beach for the third Tikiland Trading Co. marketplace, providing over 60 tiki artists, makers, and vendors this Sunday, Oct 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(L-R) Joel Tanner and Anne Waterman-Tanner curators of TikiLand Trading Co., Hasty Honarkar of Royal Hawaiian, and tiki artist Tiki Tony

Tikiland spokesperson Joel Tanner said, “Our new, much larger, location is nestled up to the tropical hillsides of Laguna Beach and has plenty of open space, public parking, and is close to the beach. Feel the ocean breeze as you stroll amongst your favorite tiki artists, makers, and vendors, and indulge in Dole Whips, by Hula Girls Shave Ice, as well as tiki cocktails and cuisine at the on-site pop-up by Royal Hawaiian, our grand sponsor.”

The day will be filled with musical entertainment by Jason Lee and the RIP Tides, Big Poi Combo Keanuenue Polynesian Entertainers, and Ukulena.

Groove on with Ukelana and other exciting music and artists in the mix

To make attendees’ journey to Tikiland Trading Co. easier, a Laguna Beach trolley will shuttle guests from an offsite parking lot to Tikiland Trading Co. and Royal Hawaiian. This is in addition to parking that’s within walking distance of Tikiland Trading Co.

“Tiki culture, and escapism, is on the rise…and if you look at why cultural escapism surged in the 1930s-60s, it’s not really a surprise it’s happening again. There are significant parallels nearly a century later,” Tanner said.

“Joel and I fell in love with Tiki a few years ago, and we haven’t looked back. It’s just such a great feeling and community. We enjoy being able to share Tiki with others,” said Anne Waterman-Tanner, co-curator of TikiLand Trading Co.

TikiLand Trading Co.’s Laguna Beach debut is sure to be a good time for all tiki enthusiasts, or those curious about the lure of the escapist movement. Visit www.TikiLandTrading.com for complete event details.