Have a scary good time at Pageant of the Monsters

Oct 26, 27, 28 and 31 at FOA

Just when you thought it was safe to go backstage…The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters brings a “monster” of a good time to Laguna.

Reviving an event from years past, Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy presents the Pageant of the Monsters, transforming the Pageant’s backstage into a Haunted House with an artistic twist.

The event will take place on October 26, 27, 28 and 31 at the Festival of Arts from 6 - 9:30 p.m. This is the 5th presentation of Pageant of the Monsters. Davy originated the haunted house idea in 1996; it was repeated in 1997 and then again in 2007 and 2013.

This year, the Pageant of the Masters’ creative team of artists and technicians has reunited to resurrect the acclaimed Halloween Haunted House as part of the Pageant of the Masters 85th Anniversary celebration. Guests will be directed through the amphitheater, Pageant workshops and stage, which have been transformed into a series of eerie artistically presented vignettes.

Themed Raiders of the Lost Art, guests will follow the footsteps of legendary archeologist and adventurer “Cincinnati Smith” on a perilous quest to recover treasures from exotic locales across the globe. Trek through the creepy jungle empire of the Amazon to the desert tombs of the pharaohs in this whimsical and haunted spoof.

Davy reveals, “It’s not your usual haunted house. It will be a little scary and spooky, but lots of fun for the whole family.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo by FOA

Don’t miss the Pageant of the Monsters at the FOA: it’s a scary good time, a true treat for the community to enjoy

In addition to the haunted house, the Festival of Arts will also be holding a scarecrow competition inviting local community groups, clubs, organizations and individuals to participate. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite from October 26 to 28 and the winners will be announced on October 31. The competition is open to the public and cash prizes will be awarded. The deadline to register is October 12. For information on entering the scarecrow contest, visit www.foapom/monsters.

Other fiendish tricks and treats on the Festival grounds include an alien autopsy, demented chef and other spooky side shows, up close encounters with the Reptile Zoo, face painting and airbrush temporary tattoos, Halloween photo-ops and selfie stations, silent horror film movie screenings, create your own mask workshop, “Boo Bingo” and build a ghost with Laguna Art-A-Fair, draw Halloween-themed ghouls and Jack O’ Lanterns in oil pastels with Sawdust Art and Craft Festival, tissue paper roses with Laguna Playhouse inspired by the upcoming performance Beauty and the Beast, and A Christmas Rose.

Plus don’t miss the opportunity to do tile glazing with LOCA Arts Education and Festival of Mosaics for a new permanent public mural in Laguna Beach, music by KX 93.5, Laguna’s Only FM, food and drink available for purchase, art displays, games, and more “spook-tacular” activities the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are $15 for adults in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.PageantTickets.com or by phone at (800) 487-3378.

Costumes may be worn by guests ages 12 and under. Guests 13 and older are not permitted to wear costumes. The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.