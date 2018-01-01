Don’t miss the Healthy Dog Pop Up this Saturday

for tail-wagging clean fun and low vaccine costs

Craft the perfect bath for your dog’s needs with the Healthy Dog Pop up this Saturday, Oct 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Dog Tub Laguna Beach, 812 S Coast Hwy. Driscoll from Gold & Blue Veterinary Clinic will be will be partnering with Dog Tub for the event, offering low cost vaccinations, fecal test, blood-work ups and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Love is bathing your dog: don’t miss the Healthy Dog Pop Up and low-cost vaccinations and other health care this Saturday

Learn more about Gold & Blue at www.goldanbluewellness.com and see what else Dog Tub has to offer at www.dogtublb.com.

Doggy parents can take their pick of all-natural, chemical-free shampoos, and conditioners. Then, finish it off with special treatments depending on each dog’s needs.