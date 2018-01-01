The James Henry Ransom Foundation Presents the Second Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk

The James Henry Ransom Foundation will host its second annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 3 at Oso Viejo Community Park. The event is in memory of James Henry Ransom who tragically committed suicide at the age of 13 and will raise funds to support local adolescent mental health programs at Mission Hospital.

Submitted photo

The Memorial 5k will raise funds to support local adolescent mental health programs

Julia Ransom, James’s 17-year old sister, conceived the James Ransom Memorial 5K. Tragically, James committed suicide in November 2016 following a struggle with mental illness.

A traumatic brain injury James sustained 15 months prior to his passing exacerbated some existing issues and proved too much for the young boy to overcome, in spite of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care. The Ransom family, Ladera Ranch residents, hopes that advances in mental and behavioral health research will lead to innovative treatment and care for children and families in south Orange County.

Submitted photo

Family and friends established the James Henry Ransom Foundation

“I miss my brother every day and would like for something good to come out of our family’s tragedy,” said Julia, who is a San Juan Hills High School senior. “I am a runner and I find that physical activity helps with my mental state. Getting outside and moving is so important to my overall health.

“I would like resources to be available for the siblings of kids who are mentally ill or who are going through tough issues. Their issues impact the whole family,” Julia said.

With the hope of changing how adolescent mental and behavioral health is approached, family and friends established the James Henry Ransom Foundation. Its mission is to raise funds and awareness to support programs, organizations, research, facilities and families in dealing with issues related to adolescent mental and behavioral health.

To register and learn more about the James Ransom Memorial 5K visit www.jameshenryransomfoundation.org.

Oso Viejo Community Park is located at 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo.