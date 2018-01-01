Art From The Heart for Glennwood House on Nov 4 at The Ranch

The community is invited to Art From The Heart, a benefit for Glennwood House of Laguna Beach, on Sunday, Nov 4 from 5 - 8 p.m. at The Ranch. The exclusive and intimate event will provide guests the opportunity to meet featured guest artists from Laguna Beach. There will be live music from local favorite singer and acoustic guitar player Brian Roark, wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of The Ranch LB

Over 50 artists will be represented in the auction as well as many attending the event

The event is sponsored The Ranch at Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Artist Community.

Visit www.glennwoodhousing.org/events for more information and to purchase tickets. Cost of the event is $75 and proceeds benefit Glennwood House.