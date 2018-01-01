Laguna Presbyterian Church is sponsoring Red Cross Blood Drive this Sunday

This Sunday, Oct 21 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church is sponsoring a blood drive for American Red Cross. The blood drive is open to the public and appointments are recommended.

“The need for blood is dire as a result of the storms hitting the eastern half of the country, closing donation locations and dislocating regular donors,” said LPC Blood Drive Coordinator, Sandy Grim. “I’ve been asked to collect an additional 20 units this time, for a total request of 52 donors. Please help us by telling everyone in our area about our Blood Drive. It will start early at 7 a.m. on Sunday, so people can donate before church, or the kids’ soccer, and will end after brunch at 1 p.m.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood from a donation. Blood donations save lives and are essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, and chronic illnesses.

The blood donation process starts with registration and a few health history questions. The donation itself only takes about 10 minutes, followed by a 15-minute snack and recovery period.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: lagunap or call (949) 494-7555.

Photo ID or a Red Cross Donor Card is required to donate.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.