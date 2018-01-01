Mozambique’s Happy Hour is back by popular demand

Beginning Monday, Oct 22, join Mozambique any day of the week to enjoy some of your old favorites, plus a few new tasty additions. The newly extended Happy Hour will run Monday through Friday from 3 - 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 3 - 5 p.m.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A tasty Happy Hour is paired with incredible ocean views at Mozambique

Try some old Mozambique favorites, such as the Chicken Wings or Fried Calamari for $7. Sliders with fries or Traditional South African Pie are generously priced at $10. For a satisfying meal, menu items will include: The Salmon Plate, Peri-Peri Prawns with rice and veggies, or even a Pork Chop for $12.

Looking for a change? Try Fries Gone Wild. Traditionally on the “secret menu,” this local favorite is making it’s debut at Happy Hour. Think traditional cut fries drowned in Peri-Peri sauce, cheddar cheese, and sprinkled with chives for $7. Another notable mention is the new BBQ Chicken flat bread with roasted tomato and avocado for $10.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Think pink with this fruity Pink Mamba at Mozambique’s Happy Hour

Mozambique also has a few specialty returning this fall, ask to try the Pink Mamba or African Mojito, either will pair nicely with any Happy Hour meal. Happy Hour cocktails will include Well Cocktails, House Wine, and Draft Beer for $5.

For more information and the full Happy Hour menu, visit www.mozambiqueoc.com.

Mozambique is located at 1740 South Coast Hwy.