Tahirih Justice Center Inaugural Gala raises $440k for women and girls fleeing violence

The Tahirih Justice Center, a nationally recognized leader in the fight to end violence against women and girls, hosted its inaugural Gala in Orange County on Sunday, Sept 16. The Gala was held at The Ranch at Laguna Beach and featured a general reception with passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, and a celebratory program including both a live and silent auction.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Layli Miller-Muro, Suzy Elghanayan, Gouya Zamani, Bill Peters, Gina Nalamlieng, Deanne LaRue Grieve, Sarah Vandervee

The Gala celebrated Tahirih’s 20 successful years as an organization, answering more than 25,000 pleas for help from courageous immigrant women and girls who are changing the world – one person, one family, and one community at a time.

Acting as Master of Ceremonies was actor and philanthropist Eva LaRue. Best known for her Emmy-nominated, starring roles on CSI: Miami and All My Children, Eva is prominent on the philanthropic scene as a spokesperson for several coalitions, foundations, and nonprofits. A longtime supporter of Tahirih, Eva is dedicated to ending violence against women and creating a world where women and men enjoy equality.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Actress Eva LaRue was the Master of Ceremonies for the event

“It’s important to understand that when Tahirih provides free legal and social services to women and girls fleeing gender-based violence, they aren’t just helping a survivor of rape or human trafficking or female genital mutilation gain legal status…they are empowering that woman or girl to dream of a better future, to challenge the status quo, and to end the generation-to-generation cycle of violence,” said Eva LaRue.

Tahirih was honored to welcome former client and current ambassador for the organization, Aicha Abdoulaye Mahamane, as the evening’s Courageous Voice Speaker. From a young age, Aicha experienced violence in her origin country of Niger. After surviving sexual abuse, escaping female genital mutilation, and facing a forced marriage, she fled to Togo and then to the U.S.

Aicha arrived in New York in January of 2004 and for years suffered sexual assault, unpaid domestic servitude, and mental abuse at the hands of those who offered her shelter. She didn’t speak any English, didn’t have any friends or family nearby, and because of her past experience with police, didn’t think she could call 911 for help. Aicha soon realized that without legal status, she would always be under the rule of someone else; she knew she had to seek real help. In December of 2012, 8 years after Aicha first arrived in the U.S., Tahirih helped her file for asylum. Then, in December 2017, her Green Card was approved! “For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted what my mother never had: the opportunity to be myself, to express my own opinions, to have a choice. Thanks to Tahirih, I am free,” said Aicha.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Founder Layli Miller-Muro (center) by co-chairs David and Sarah Vanderveen

Hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Suzy and Jeff Elghanayan and Sarah and David Vanderveen, the evening shared with new and old friends the importance of Tahirih’s services across the nation and thanked the more than 200 guests for officially joining the Tahirih family.

“The work of Tahirih would not be possible without our incredible army of supporters right here in Orange County. It is a true honor to witness the impact we can make when we stand together and demand equality for all. Together, we honor the incredible courage shown by women and girls who refuse to be victims of human rights abuses. Women who leave the only home and life they know to seek justice and freedom and safety, because it truly is their only option. Women who come to this great nation in search of asylum, to which they have a right under U.S. law. Together, we recommit ourselves to the outstretched arms of humanity and decency and love.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Benefactor level sponsors for the Gala included, Lugano Diamonds and Continuum Analytics

Tahirih Justice Center is a national nonprofit that protects courageous immigrant women and girls who refuse to be victims of violence by elevating their voices in communities, courts, and Congress. For more information, visit www.tahirih.org.