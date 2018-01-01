Cookie lovers are encouraged to enter local Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest

The community is invited to participate in the Community Services Department’s second annual Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest. Each participant is asked to submit their cookie recipe and the story behind their family’s recipe. Five finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch for a taste test on November 5.

Entries may be submitted online or at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center, and submissions are due by October 26.

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0304.