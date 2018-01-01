Another Red Flag Warning issued for today

The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for the Orange County Coastal Zone effective today, Friday, Oct 19, from 3 a.m. through 10 p.m. Possible sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts of 45 mph along with low humidity levels are creating this Red Flag Warning.

“An elevated sense of awareness is imperative during extreme weather conditions,” LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock said.

Laguna Beach residents should take this time to evaluate their preparedness levels. Please refer to the Ready! Set! Go! Program available on the Fire Department website, www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Register for AlertOC which is the City’s mass notification system by going to www.alertoc.com. Make sure you include your cell phone number, text number, and email addresses so we can contact you no matter where you are,” Villock said. “In order to ensure you are contacted during a Red Flag Warning, please register with the Nixle Red Flag group by texting ‘LBRedFlag’ to 888-777.”

During a Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions are implemented for the Diamond/Crestview Neighborhood. Any vehicles that are parked in marked parking spaces with a “red flag” painted in the center of the asphalt may be cited or towed. When Red Flag Warnings are issued from the National Weather Service this information will be shared on the City’s website, social media accounts, official press release, and through the Red Flag group in Nixle.

For more information, please contact LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock at (949) 497-0389.