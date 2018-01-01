Stock the Pantry Kitchen Tour a big success

The inaugural Stock the Pantry Kitchen Tour was a big success, raising thousands of dollars for two local nonprofits. Attendees were able to peek inside five incredible Laguna Beach kitchens, open solely for the fundraiser.

The generous homeowners were happy to open their doors as a means of contributing to such great community causes as The Laguna Food Pantry and SchoolPower.

“We are so appreciative of what these two organizations do for our community. This was our chance to give back to them and to provide the community with a fun event in the process. We also wish to thank some local businesses who also helped us achieve our goal. The Black Iris, Laguna Nursery, The English Garden, and The Flower Stand generously contributed lovely floral arrangements to highlight the homes. We also wish to thank Tommy Bahama for providing us with a venue for our post-event reception. We are looking forward to planning another event like this next year,” said sponsor Mike Johnson, Mike Johnson Group.

“The kitchen is the heart of every home,” said Johnson. “This first-time event offered a chance to take a close look at some incredible kitchens, many that have never been open to the public in any way and in some of the most unusual homes in Laguna. We’re excited that every dollar raised goes to support two of our favorite nonprofit groups that feed hungry families and further fortify our great Laguna schools.”