Laguna Dance Festival presents Sankofa Danzafro at NCC on Oct 25

Renowned Laguna Dance Festival will showcase powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance with live drumming and singing, featuring Colombian dance troupe Sankofa Danzafro’s “The City of Others,” on Thursday, Oct 25, at Neighborhood Congregational Church.

This episodic work about urban struggle and resilience is “judicious in form, resonant with meaning, and delivered in dance languages that run the gamut from diasporic African to Latinised hip hop,” according to The Financial Times. “The City of Others demands the city be a place of coexistence; a place for everybody, not only a few.”

Photo by Sergio González Alvarez

The show is co-produced by the Laguna Dance Festival with the University of Southern California and other presenters nationwide on the dance company’s national tour.

Guests will experience the troupe’s dazzling, thought-provoking “La Ciudad los Otros” (The City of Others), an episodic work showcasing powerful Afro-Colombian and Afro-contemporary dance with live drumming and singing.

The company hails from Colombia, the country with the second largest Afro-descent population found in Latin America.

A work about urban struggle and resilience, “La Ciudad los Otros” is a relevant and timely reminder of the importance of acceptance, unity, and inclusion. In the piece, The City of Others is a city populated by people with diverse backgrounds and worldviews. These dissimilar people coexist in a limited space, and despite the forward march of progress, the city can become a place of discrimination, resulting in hostility and solitude. The work denounces the lack of opportunities for minority and other marginalized communities, demanding the city be a place of coexistence for everyone, not a privileged few.

Laguna Dance Festival, now in its 14th year, is regarded as one of Orange County’s major annual cultural events and continues to be an important showcase for new and established dance companies and artists. Its mission is to present world-class dance performance, increase public appreciation for the art, and provide quality dance education.

Sankofa Danzafro’s “The City of Others” will be performed on Thursday, Oct 25, at Neighborhood Congregational Church, Bridge Hall. Tickets are $50 for the reception and performance. The reception is at 6:30 p.m. followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org. Neighborhood Congregational Church is at 340 St Ann’s Dr.