Meet Pet of the Week Ziggy

Ziggy is currently taking the title of Pet of the Week. He is a five-year-old poodle mix, and is a neutered male. He is extremely sweet and is housebroken as well. One thing he requires is to be groomed. He is full of energy and is ready to love someone who will take him in. He loves to play outside and is excited for a new adventure. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes to see Ziggy adopted as soon as possible.

Ziggy is full of smiles in hopes to get adopted soon

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. Call (949) 497-3552 or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.