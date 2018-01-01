Pacific Marine Mammal Center happenings

Welcome veterinarian Dr. Kristen Sakamaki

Pacific Marine Mammal Center welcomes Dr. Kristen Sakamaki, DVM. Dr. Sakamaki grew up in Plano, Texas with two older sisters and one younger sister. If you were to ask Kristen what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would have told you a horse or dolphin trainer. Dr. Sakamaki attended the University of North Texas and graduated from the College of Science with a degree in Biology. Upon graduation, she traveled to Japan to explore her love of the history and culture. After three years, she returned to Texas, speaking Japanese, and enrolled in Texas A&M University to pursue a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Dr. Sakamaki is shown with the rescued harbor seal Triscuit

During her second year of veterinary school, Dr. Sakamaki accepted an externship at the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles. She became very passionate about the rehabilitation process and wanted to dedicate her career to the field. Dr. Sakamaki met her husband at Japanese immersion classes.

She divides her time between PMMC and Vet 4 Healthy Pet, a clinic that specializes in the care of English bulldogs and French bulldogs. In her free time, you will find Dr. Sakamaki baking, hiking, singing karaoke, riding horses, kick boxing, or cheering on her Dallas Cowboys.

PMMC Volunteer Spotlight Ashley Glenn

Ashley Glenn started volunteering in PMMC’s Treasure Trove Gift Shop in December 2017. Ocean conservation and public policy have always been big interests to Glenn. Her initial impression of PMMC was that it was a small, but the organization is doing a lot of big things.

Glenn loves how at PMMC it isn’t just about animal care, the gift shop, or education – rather it takes all three departments to make the big picture work. She enjoys interacting with guests and informing them not only about the gift shop merchandise, but also about all of PMMC’s “green” efforts.

Spotlight on PMMC volunteer Ashley Glenn and her achievements

She enjoys participating in running events, especially when the runs encourage philanthropy. When she is not running, she herself is participating in Ultimate Frisbee games.

PMMC is the benefactor of a Girl Scout’s Silver Award

PMMC is the lucky benefactor of a Girl Scout’s Silver Award. The Silver Award is the second highest award of the Girl Scouts of the USA, and the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.

Ashley Koenck chose the unique task of restoring whale bones for the visitor yard. She partnered with Jim Dines, a conservator at the Natural History Museum, to clean and stabilize the bones.

PMMC volunteer extraordinaire Ashley Koenck

Koenck became interested in the Pacific Marine Mammal Center because she has a love, interest, and passion for all types of animals and has ambitions to one day become a veterinarian. PMMC wishes Koenck the best of luck and thanks her for all her contributions.

