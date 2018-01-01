Laguna Beach Methodist Church presents Messy Church on Sunday

Messy Church is back at Laguna Beach Methodist Church this Sunday. This time it offers “Dark Shadows,” a creative, interactive Halloween event for people of all ages on Sunday between 4 and 6 p.m.

Barbara Crowley, who is leading Messy Church at LBUMC, says, “Messy Church invites the whole family for Halloween fun. It offers a meaningful spiritual experience for families looking for something outside of traditional Sunday morning worship.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of lbumc.org

Messy Church at LBUMC presents a creative interactive Halloween event for all ages

Future Messy Church experiences are scheduled as following: “Searches and Synergy” will be held Sunday, Nov 18 between 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pie and Cider will be served. On Sunday, Dec 2 between 4 and 6 p.m., “Prepare Your Heart for Christmas” will be offered.

For additional information, contact the church at (949) 499-3088, or visit www.lbumc.org.

Laguna Beach Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Dr.