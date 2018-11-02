Elizabeth Murphy presents Things Seen and Unseen on Oct 28

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach invites the community on Sunday, Oct 28 at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation by Elizabeth Murphy titled “Things Seen and Unseen.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Many cultures and faith traditions will take time later this week to remember loved ones and others in the community who have passed away. Annual observations, such as All Souls Day (on November 2, 2018), Dia de Los Muertos, Samhain, and others, try to provide an answer to the age-old question: What is (or isn’t) beyond life this world?

Elizabeth Murphy is a Master of Divinity student at the Claremont School of Theology and is an aspirant for ordination with the Unitarian Universalist Association. She’s currently working as the Interfaith Program Assistant at the University of Southern California’s Office of Religious Life, supporting undergraduates building relationships across faith traditions and creating intentional interfaith experiences for the campus community. Originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ms. Murphy moved to Los Angeles in 2017 with her wife, Hilary, a graduate student at UCLA.

For additional information, contact Oakley Frost at (949) 280-2995.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of LB is located at 429 Cypress Dr.