Bill Gross announces charity recipients to include Laguna Beach nonprofits

Following the $10 million sale of a portion of Bill Gross’s United States stamp collection on October 3, Gross announced that in addition to donating $1 million each to Doctors Without Borders USA and The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund, he will also match a $200,000 donation by Bank of America to Laguna Beach’s Friendship Shelter.

Gross, a long-time resident and supporter of Laguna Beach, said he will also donate $50,000 to the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, and $25,000 each to the Laguna Beach Senior Center, Laguna Beach Pantry, Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club, and Sally’s Fund.

Bill Gross is matching a $200k donation to Laguna’s Friendship Shelter

Gross is the largest donor in history to Doctors Without Borders USA, with donations totaling approximately $33 million, including this contribution. The Friendship Shelter provides year-round shelter and rehabilitation to homeless adults.

“It’s thrilling to see how much good the proceeds from the stamp auctions have done over the years for the people served by nonprofits around the world,” said Gross, who has previously donated to several charities benefiting the homeless.

Gross will announce other nonprofit recipients to receive the remainder of the stamp sale proceeds following consultations with his children, with a priority on donations to Southern California organizations either directly or through the Gross Family Charitable Foundation.

What remains of Gross’s collection is the heart of it – the United States stamps and stamps on envelopes (known as “covers” by collectors). Beginning with the first sale of “United States Stamp Treasures” on October 3, all of Gross’s decades of collecting will ultimately be returned to the market through 2019.

One of two recorded Annapolis, Maryland, postmaster’s provisional stamped envelopes (Realized $390,000, $460,200 with premium)

“What is especially impressive is that the recent record-breaking October 3rd auction is just the tip of the iceberg of Bill’s United States Collection – the most valuable United States stamp collection ever formed,” said Charles Shreve. Valued previously at more than $40 million, Gross’s collection contains more iconic philatelic (stamp-related) rarities than any other collection, according to Shreve.

Following the successful October 3rd auction will be an additional four auctions in 2019 by the New York based Robert A. Siegel Auction firm, all featuring additional items from the Gross collection with proceeds continuing to be donated to charity.

Bill Gross is the Lead Portfolio Manager responsible for managing the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond strategy, and all related portfolios, and is a member of the Janus Global Macro Fixed Income leadership team. He is based in Newport Beach. Gross co-founded PIMCO in 1971 and served as managing director and Chief Investment Officer until joining Janus in 2014.

For stamp questions, visit www.siegelinternational.com or call (214) 754-5991. For questions about the Gross Family Charitable Foundation, contact Mark Porterfield at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .