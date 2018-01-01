Community invited to all-ages musical by Laguna’s Literary Laureate at Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and local playwright and City of Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Lojo Simon invite the community to a free performance of Seeds of Change on Monday, Nov 5 at 5:30 pm. Seeds of Change is a new all-ages musical by Simon and is touring the country through Creede Repertory Theatre’s Young Audience Outreach Tour.

Photo by John Gary Brown

Seeds of Change is a show for all ages and explores topics in environmental science and deforestation

Inspired by myth, fairy tale and Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Seeds of Change fosters environmental literacy through the story of an ornery young girl who leaves the isolated Isle of Oro where she grew up and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. This bilingual story explores topics in environmental science, deforestation, ocean plastic, and habitat loss through wonder and empowerment.

As part of Family Fun Night at the Boys & Girls Club, a pre-show reception will be held at 5 p.m. and pizza will be served. After the performance, each child receives an original book that reinforces the play’s themes.

This performance is open to the community and offered free of charge, but RSVP is required. Contact Linnea at (949) 494-2535 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to RSVP.

Founded in 1966, Creede Repertory Theatre is a professional theatre company located at 9,000 feet in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. CRT’s award-winning company produces big city quality productions in this spectacular location from May through September. Each season, CRT produces 7-10 plays in rotating repertory, hosts numerous musical events and concerts, develops new works through the Headwaters New Play Program, and offers nationally recognized educational programming. USA Today called CRT “one of the 10 best places to see the lights way off Broadway” and The Denver Post hailed CRT as “legendary” and “one of the state’s top five theatre companies.” For more information, visit http://creederep.org.