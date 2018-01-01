Elizabeth Turk will be the featured artist in Laguna Art Museum’s sixth annual Art & Nature

Laguna Art Museum will present the sixth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, on Nov 1 - 4.

Art & Nature includes a work of art specially commissioned for the event. Elizabeth Turk’s Shoreline Project is a site-specific performance on Main Beach. The event includes a keynote lecture on Charles Darwin by Jane Munro of the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge. There will be a film screening, panel discussion, and a free family festival exploring art and the natural world.

Laguna Art Museum is presenting Elizabeth Turk and her artwork in Art & Nature

In addition to events at the museum, Laguna Art Museum will partner with local galleries and other organizations hosting Art & Nature-related exhibitions, making it a community-wide event.

Art & Nature serves a number of purposes to provide a festival of art and ideas for the community. The goal is to inspire artists, to find and develop connections between art and science, to raise awareness of environmental issues, and to celebrate Laguna Beach as a center for the appreciation of art and nature.

The Shoreline Project has brought together 1,000 volunteer performers

The museum’s executive director, Malcolm Warner, explains why Laguna Art Museum is the ideal organization to conceive, develop, and present the popular program.

“The theme of Art & Nature speaks particularly to the identity of Laguna Beach, which for over a hundred years has been a center for art, the appreciation of nature, and environmental awareness.

“In 1929, when the Laguna Beach Art Association built an art gallery to show and sell their work, they chose a commanding location on the coastline close to the natural wonders they loved to paint.

“The present museum occupies the same site. There could be no more appropriate venue in which to explore the art-nature connection.”

Elizabeth Turk’s Shoreline Project will bring together 1,000 volunteer performers for a site-specific performance in town. It will create a shared common experience amongst the performers and an engaging spectacle for viewers from the surrounding cliffs and buildings.

Speaker Jane Munro is the Keeper of paintings, drawings, prints and acting assistant director of collections at the University of Cambridge.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr. For more information on Art & Nature, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.