Hundreds turn out for SchoolPower’s Dodgeball IX, making tournament a hit for Laguna Beach schools

More than 420 costumed players on 55 teams ducked, dived and dodged balls at Laguna Beach High School on Wednesday, Oct 17 for SchoolPower’s 9th annual Dodgeball Tournament. The popular event raised over $13,000 for SchoolPower, the parent volunteer-based, nonprofit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

Photo by Kristin Karkoska, Blue Sky’s Studio

Becker Sybirski, 6th grade, of the Holi-dodgers team cheers from the sidelines

“It’s all about the comradery, the community and having fun!” explains Felix Yan, coach of the Average Joes. The popular event included students from all four local schools, teachers and school staff, Laguna Beach lifeguards, and local business supporters. Adding to the energy were Dodgeball chairs Kristine Flynn and Rob Alshuler, hundreds of parent coaches, volunteer referees, and cheering spectators.

Photo by Monica Golden

SchoolPower executive board members and event chairs Kristine Flynn and Rob Alshuler pose in the gym during SchoolPower’s Dodgeball Tournament

Competition was fierce in all three divisions, and agility and a strong arm were key. Seventh grader Jacob Cruz of Ocean’s 7 was not deterred by his team’s loss in the quarter-finals, “I like the adrenaline rush. We did better than I thought we would. I’d do it again next year.”

Photo by Kristin Karkoska, Blue Sky’s Studio

Ava Steris, 6th grade, of the Brooks Street Dodgers team makes a catch

Cruz’s enthusiasm is echoed by many long-time participants. “It has become a tradition for our team. We play because first for the cause and second, because it is just so much fun,” says Yan.

Billy Brown, coach of winning team Lil’ Slunks, is a passionate supporter. “I have played in the past, refereed for six years, and this was my first year coaching. This was a dynasty team that I got to take over.”

Photo by Kristin Karkoska, Blue Sky’s Studio

Jeremy Samson, parent coach of the Laguna Greeter Groms, and his team cheer on teammates

The following teams dodged their way to victory.

Division Winners: 4th/5th – The Kooks, 6th-8th – Lil’ Slunks, HS/Adult – PrescribeWellness

Best Costume Winners: 4th/5th – Space Unicorns, 6th-8th – Holi-dodgers, HS/Adult – Rhythm Ride or Die

Photo by Elaine Brashier

6th-8th Grade Division champions Lil’ Slunks celebrate their win

Champions from each division won $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. Local Radio Station KX 93.5 broadcasted play-by-play coverage of the tournament, and Nick Alexander Imports served as the Terminator Sponsor.

Photo by Elaine Brashier

Tournament winners from the PrescribeWellness team are interviewed live on the radio with KX 93.5’s Tim Becwar at the conclusion of SchoolPower’s Dodgeball Tournament

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. In 2017-18, SchoolPower contributed over $760,000 to Laguna Beach school district to help support a wide range of programs, including small class sizes, academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, music, STEM programs, and wellness and student support.

SchoolPower’s Wave of Giving campaign is on now at give.lbschoolpower.org.

For more details about Dodgeball, visit lbschoolpower.org/dodgeball-tournament/.